HELP WANTED

************

NOW HIRING – Paving & Set-up Crews. Striping & Sealcoat Crew. Class A CDL Drivers. Must have valid driver’s license to apply. Health/Dental Insurance & Uniforms provided. Full time positions available immediately. Serious inquiries only. Contact 828-441-1009 or email at office@ppavinginc.com.

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

HELPER NEEDED – Needs all phases of construction experience, carpenter experience, and painting experience. Must have NC Driver’s License and must be reliable. Down South Construction – 828-221-9095.