LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, June 20, 2022, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a required public hearing to consider approval of a tax-exempt loan from First Community Bank to Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a fire truck. The hearing is scheduled for 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC. For more information, call (828) 632-9332.

Jamie Starnes

Clerk to the Board

Alexander County

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Muriel Urnez Galluzi a/k/a Muriel L. Galluzi, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 9035 Saddlecreek Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33496, on or before the 16th day of September 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 8th day of June 2022.

Stephen J. Galluzi,

Executor of the Estate

of Muriel Urnez Galluzi a/k/a Muriel L. Galluzi

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

P. O. Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

State of North Carolina In the General Court of Justice

Alexander County District Court Division

19 JT 43

In the Matter of: L.F.I., Minor Child.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

To: Chelsea Hammer Icard, mother of the minor child L.F.I., and Jordan Icard, Father of the minor child L.F.I., a female child born 8/01/19 in Catawba County, North Carolina, Respondents;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition to terminate the parental rights of Chelsea Hammer Icard, Mother of the above-listed minor child, and of Jordan Icard, Father of the above-listed minor child, has been filed in Alexander County with the Clerk of Superior Court for Alexander County. The nature of the relief sought is to terminate the parental rights of the Mother, Chelsea Hammer Icard and of the Father, Jordan Icard. Each of you is directed to file an answer to the Petition within 40 days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this Notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where your parental rights will be subject to being terminated.

Any counsel previously appointed to represent you will continue to represent you, unless they were allowed to withdraw. Otherwise, provisional counsel is appointed to represent you and the appointment will be reviewed at the first date after service to determine if each of you are indigent and qualify for court appointed counsel.

Furthermore, notice of the date, time and place of any pre-trial hearing pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 7B-1108.1 as well as the date, time, and place of the hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights will be mailed by the petitioner upon the filing of an answer or within 30 days of the date of service if no answer is filed.

This the 8th day of June, 2022.

Elisabeth Kelly

604 7th Street S.W.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel.: (828) 632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 51509

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Notice is given that the Western Piedmont Council of Government will be opening the Section 8 waiting list beginning Friday, July 1, 2022 at 8:15 am. The application period will remain open until a sufficient number of applications have been received. Applications will be accepted online at https://housing.wpcog.net/. Should you need assistance, staff can be reached at 828-322-9191.

Jason Toney

Communications Specialist

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nan Fenick Kiser, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of June, 2022.

PATRICIA HELEN FENICK

433 5th ST SW

Hickory, NC 28602

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Wayne Edward Mecimore, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of June, 2022.

MISTY M. PENNELL

6312 Paul Payne Store Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Having qualified as Executor for the Estate of Janet Taylor Hargrove, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned c/o The McIntosh Law Firm, P. C. at Post Office Box 2270, Davidson, North Carolina 28036, on or before the 9th day of September, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.

This the 8th day of June, 2022.

Sandra Taylor Bagwell, Executor

File # 22-E-188-Alexander County

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 at 5:30 pm, the Town of Taylorsville Town Council Chambers at 67 Main Ave Dr NE, Taylorsville, NC 28601.

The Town of Taylorsville Council will hold a public hearing for the rezoning of the property located at 255 NC 16 HWY S, TAYLORSVILLE, NC 28681(Parcel ID: 0007649). The Town Council will also have a public hearing for a new comprehensive plan for Taylorsville.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

State of North Carolina In the General Court of Justice

Alexander County District Court Division

20 JT 08

In the Matter of: K.R.J., Minor Child.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO TERMINATE

PARENTAL RIGHTS

To: Kenneth McCombs, Michael Cox, Orlando Castillo-Anariba, legal fathers and/or putative fathers of the minor child K.R.J., and/or to any Unknown Father of the minor child K.R.J., a female child born 2/27/20, in Caldwell County, North Carolina,

Respondents;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition to terminate the parental rights of Kenneth McCombs, Michael Cox, Orlando Castillo-Anariba, legal fathers and/or putative fathers of the minor child K.R.J., and/or to any Unknown Father of the above-listed minor child, was filed in Alexander County with the Clerk of Superior Court for Alexander County. The nature of the relief sought is to terminate the parental rights of Kenneth McCombs, Michael Cox, Orlando Castillo-Anariba, legal fathers and/or putative fathers of the minor child K.R.J., and/or to any Unknown Father of the minor child K.R.J. Each of you is directed to file an answer to the Petition within 40 days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this Notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where your parental rights will be subject to being terminated.

Any counsel previously appointed to represent you will continue to represent you, unless they were allowed to withdraw. Otherwise, provisional counsel is appointed to represent you and the appointment will be reviewed at the first date after service to determine if each of you are indigent and qualify for court appointed counsel.

Furthermore, notice of the date, time and place of any pre-trial hearing pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 7B-1108.1 as well as the date, time, and place of the hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights will be mailed by the petitioner upon the filing of an answer or within 30 days of the date of service if no answer is filed.

This the 8th day of June, 2022.



Elisabeth Kelly

604 7th Street S.W.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel.: (828) 632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 51509

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

State of North Carolina In the General Court of Justice

Alexander County District Court Division

19 JT 42

In the Matter of: M.A., Minor Child.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

To: Chelsea Hammer Icard, mother of the minor child M.A., and any Unknown Father of the minor child M.A., a male child born 9/14/16 in Catawba County, North Carolina, Respondents;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition to terminate the parental rights of Chelsea Hammer Icard, Mother of the above-listed minor child, and that a Petition to terminate the parental rights of any Unknown Father of the above-listed minor child, was filed in Alexander County with the Clerk of Superior Court for Alexander County. The nature of the relief sought is to terminate the parental rights of the Mother, Chelsea Hammer Icard and of any Unknown Father. Each of you is directed to file an answer to the respective Petition within 40 days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this Notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where your parental rights will be subject to being terminated.

Any counsel previously appointed to represent you will continue to represent you, unless they were allowed to withdraw. Otherwise, provisional counsel is appointed to represent you and the appointment will be reviewed at the first date after service to determine if each of you are indigent and qualify for court appointed counsel.

Furthermore, notice of the date, time and place of any pre-trial hearing pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 7B-1108.1 as well as the date, time, and place of the hearing on the petition to terminate parental rights will be mailed by the petitioner upon the filing of an answer or within 30 days of the date of service if no answer is filed.

This the 8th day of June, 2022.

Elisabeth Kelly

604 7th Street S.W.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel.: (828) 632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 51509

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Lou Ann Frye, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of May, 2022.

JULIA RHYNE

5974 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALEXANDER COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Proposals will be received by the Alexander County Department of Social Services (DSS) until 12:00 PM on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the DSS at 604 7th St., SW, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

The Department invites bids on provision of hot, midday meals daily, Monday through Friday, at least eighty-five to be delivered to two congregate sites and one hundred and forty packaged for home delivery. Bid specifications and instructions to bidders may be obtained at the DSS Front Desk from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

Alexander County reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Thomas Mitchell

Director

Alexander County Dept. of Social Services

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of James Frederick Brownell, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 71 Gazebo Road, Hickory, NC 28601, on or before the 2nd day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 25th day of May 2022.

Susan Freel Brownell, Executrix of the Estate of James Frederick Brownell, Jr.

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of William Phillip Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of August, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of May, 2022.

MARK MAYBERRY

1543 Mountain Circle Dr.

Lenoir, NC 28645

