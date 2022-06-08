Sylvia Marie Keckler Warrell, age 85, of Taylorsville (in the Bethlehem Community), passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her home.

Sylvia was born March 5, 1937, in Adams County, Idaho, the daughter of the late Augustus Keckler and Bertha Sylvia Brown Keckler.

She was a native of Mesa, Idaho. She had resided in Bethlehem since 1999, coming from Raleigh in 1976. She enjoyed gardening, all types of crafts, sewing, and loved to travel. She was an avid NASCAR fan and her favorite driver was Jeff Gordon.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brooks Warrell, and a son, Kenneth William Schmid.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include: her daughter, Carolyn, and son-in-law, Barry Moretz; her granddaughter, Kristi Moretz-Icard, and spouse, Phil Icard II; her grandson, Neil Moretz, and spouse, Erica Moretz; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Yael, Luca, and Levi.

She will be laid to rest in Indian Valley, Idaho.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

