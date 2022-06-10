Peggy Louise Jolly Bentley, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at her home in Alexander County.

Peggy was born on Thursday, July 20, 1939, to the late Carlie “Buck” Jolly and Pauline Robinette Jolly. Peggy was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church. Mrs. Bentley was a dedicated teacher at Sugar Loaf Elementary and cared deeply for her former students.

She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Mrs. Bentley enjoyed her flowers, reading, music, and working crossword puzzles. She loved her church and church family. Mrs. Bentley proudly loved her country.

Including her parents, Mrs. Bentley was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Jolly; brother-in-law, Pinkney Barnette; and sister-in-law, Jeanette W. Jolly.

Those left to cherish the memory of Peggy include her husband of 61 years, Ned Bentley; daughters, Tammy Watts (Rod), Sonya Sloan (Steven), and Dana B. Triplett; son, Chad Bentley; sisters, Shirley Barnette, Linda Bumgarner, and Brenda Payne; brother, Tommie Jolly (Bonita); sister-in-law, Joyce Jolly; grandchildren, Jessica W. Evans (Kolby), Reuben Watts, Isley Bentley, Meryl Sloan, Samuel Sloan, and Adler Triplett; great-grandchildren, Riley, Knox and Kolt Evans; numerous nieces and nephews; and special caregivers, Laura Kahler, Sarah Pennell, and Debbie Presnell.

Visitation will be held at Salem Lutheran Church on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church with burial to follow. Pastor Michael Daniels will officiate.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 4005 NC Hwy 16 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

