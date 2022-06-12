Kelsie Elder Millsaps, 83, of Hiddenite, was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Kelsie was born on May 28, 1939, in Taylorsville, to the late D.B. Elder and Lillian Teague Elder. She graduated from Hiddenite High School in 1957 and attended Clevenger Business College in Hickory. She used her business skills and talents in various positions including her 29 years with Champion Packing “Box Factory” in Taylorsville, before committing 14 years to The Tharpe Company in Statesville, where she then retired to dedicate her time to her family.

Kelsie was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Above everything else, she loved the Lord and left a Godly legacy of love and faithfulness for her family.

She was devoted to her church family, Fairview Baptist Church, and was always willing to serve wherever there was a need. Through the years, she served as a Sunday school teacher, Youth Choir Leader, Good News Club volunteer, Vacation Bible School advocate and leader, and had an active role in the WMU. She was a faithful servant to her Heavenly Father and always had the time to minister to others.

Kelsie and Bruce are members of the Blue Ridge Street Rod Car Club where they made many memories and family-like friends. Together, they enjoyed meeting and traveling with this group that will continue to be cherished deeply.

She was always by her husband’s side and, through the years, they were the perfect team. She loved to entertain her family and loved to share a clever joke, laugh, and have a good time. She loved to work in her yard and flower garden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rodney Millsaps; daughter, Suzanne Millsaps Rexrode; grandson, William “Will” Brent Fox; granddaughter, Emilee “Brooke” Millsaps; brother, Wayne Elder; and sister, Betty Elder Woodard.

Those left to cherish her precious memory include her loving husband of 65 years, William Bruce Millsaps; her daughter, Joy Millsaps Fox; her daughter-in-law, Janet Millsaps; grandsons, Wesley Rexrode (April) and Matthew Millsaps (Stevie); granddaughters, Hannah Fox Hefner (Jordan), Brittany Millsaps Phillips (Seth), Chelsea Fox, and Rachel Fox; 12 great-grandchildren whom she adored, Newt, Isaac, Joseph, Leo, Oliver, Cora, Millie, Owen, Tenley, Tate, Ella, and Georgia; brothers, Sylvester “Sy” Elder (Nancy) and Glenn Elder; along with all of her dear nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Fairview Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Fairview Baptist Church. Rev. Durant Barr and Rev. Wesley Rexrode will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Millsaps, Jordan Hefner, Seth Phillips, Newt Rexrode, Brent Fox, and Johnny Chapman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

