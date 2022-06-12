Robert Lee Keller Jr., 53, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Catawba County.

Mr. Keller was born on Saturday, February 3, 1969, to Robert Lee Keller Sr. and Joyce Ann Clark Keller. Robert was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Mr. Keller loved to fish for trout. He enjoyed working and restoring old cars. Robert loved his family and spending time with them. He also loved his “fur kids,” Taz and Nite Nite.

Mr. Keller was preceded in death by his son, Cody Lee Keller.

Those left to cherish the memory of Robert include his wife of 31 years, Rebecca “Becky” Keller; sons, Daniel Keller (Ashtyn) and Cole Keller; sister, Denise Salmon; nephew, Andrew Salmon; father and mother-in-law, David and Joyce Pope; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.