Christian Crisis Center asks for help to fill empty shelves in food pantry

The Christian Crisis Center in Taylorsville is requesting the public’s help to provide food for local people in need, as many of the charity’s shelves are bare, said CCC Director Debbi Hollingworth.

“We’re hoping that the community will help stock these shelves with staples: canned vegetables, soup, pasta, rice, crackers, peanut butter, juice and even meat. We are maintaining enough ‘manna’ for a couple days, but we are not getting our needs met from the Food Bank, and local stores who have also been struggling with quantities of food,” she noted.

The Center’s current needs are: meat, canned vegetables, soup, crackers, peanut butter, pastas, rice and juice.

“Demand is high and supply is low. We are able to get produce from the food bank, Food Lion, and some gardens, but shelf stable foods and meat are harder to come by,” said Hollingsworth. “Our main clientele are our elderly, disabled, and others who have been out of work due to injury, illness or crisis.”

Christian Crisis Center can receive donations between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Their address is 213 5th Avenue SW in Taylorsville.