Richard Chapman, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Katherine (Katy) Chapman; a brother, Bill Chapman; and three sisters, Louise Bentley, Marie Earp, and Alma (Teeny) Kostka.

He is leaving behind his wife of 63 years, Armin Chapman; three children, David Chapman (Pam), Mike Chapman (Stephanie), and Peggy Frye (Byron); five grandchildren, Faith Herman (Jeff), Katelyn Millsaps (Daniel), Lucas Frye (Kayla), Justin Chapman, and Jacob Chapman; and four special great-grandchildren, Annistyn and Eisele Herman, Lyle Frye, and Rhett Millsaps.

Richard retired as T Sgt. from the Air Force, and worked at Adams Funeral Home, Alexander Funeral Service, Taylorsville Police, and Sheriff Departments. Richard loved his family, church, and playing golf.

Visitation will be held at Alexander Funeral Service, Friday, June 17, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Taylorsville Cemetery on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Rev. Carson Moseley will officiate.

Grandsons and Michael Mecimore will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658; or Gideons International, 321 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.