Soil and Water candidate filing period opens

Candidate filing for Alexander County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (2 seats) began on Monday, June 13, 2022, and ends at 12:00 noon Friday, July 1, at the Alexander County Board of Elections office.

Any person seeking to become a candidate must file a notice of candidacy and pay a $5 filing fee with the Board of Elections. The two seats for the four-year term include a seat held by incumbent Eugene White and one vacant seat.

Alexander County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor is a non-partisan contest. General candidate requirements include being registered to vote in Alexander County and being at least 21 years of age by the date of the election.

The Alexander County Soil and Water Conservation District is governed locally by a five-member board that consists of two members appointed by the State Soil and Water Conservation Commission and three members who are elected by Alexander County citizens.

Soil and Water Conservation District activities include the following:

• Soil erosion control and land treatment programs

• Agricultural cost-share program for non-point source water pollution control and related animal waste control responsibilities

• Assistance to farmers in preparing farm plans

• Small watershed program, which assists farms and other residents with flooding, and farmland drainage

The Alexander County Board of Elections is located at 370 1st Avenue SW in Taylorsville. For more information, call (828) 632-2990, email elections@alexandercountync.gov, or visit https://alexandercountync.gov/departments/board-of-elections.