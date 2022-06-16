Free concert Saturday at Courthouse Park

FREE CONCERT THIS SATURDAY — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center proudly presents Dirty Grass Soul to appear June 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. rain or shine, on the Rotary Performance Stage at the new Alexander County Courthouse Park, located at 101 W. Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville. Hailing from the musically rich foothills of Cleveland County, Dirty Grass Soul falls somewhere between country, bluegrass, and southern rock and roll — reminiscent of acts like The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band. Dirty Grass Soul is led by founding members Kevin Dedmon (Fiddle, Vocals, Guitar) and Lance Watson (Bass, Mandolin). They are joined by Tommy Smith (Electric Guitar), Dedmon’s brother Kris Dedmon (Banjo), Glenn Miller (Pedal Steel Guitar) and Jared Miller (Vocals & Percussion). Those attending should bring chairs, blankets, rain gear, and their dancing shoes, said Donna Latham, Executive Director of the Hiddenite Arts And Heritage Center.