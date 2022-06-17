Darlene C. Ratliff, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Taylorsville.

Darlene was born October 5, 1946, in Buchanan County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Tom Charles and Lona Griffey Charles.

She was a homemaker and a member of Shining Light Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible, loved to sew, and loved her flowers. She loved her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed watching it rain.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irlan Ratliff, who passed away in 2008; her brother, Haven Charles; her son-in-law, Harley Justice; and her grandson, Stanley Ratliff.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Birtha Justice; her sons, Stevie Ratliff (Mary), Arlin Lee Ratliff, Jr., and Stanford “Sherman” Ratliff (Mary Jean), all of Taylorsville, Randy Wayne Ratliff (Lisa) of Lincolnton, Byron Keith Ratliff of Richlands, Virginia, and Scotty Gene Ratliff (Kerry) of Taylorsville; her sisters, Joann Stacy, Donna Stacy, and Betty Sue Cox, all of Virginia; her brothers, Bill Charles, Gene Charles, Lee Charles, and Willie Charles, all of Virginia; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild on the way; and a number of other relatives.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home. Also, the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, and also 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Shortridge Ramey Funeral Home in Grundy, Virginia. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Shortridge Ramey Funeral Home in Grundy, Virginia. Burial will follow in the Ratliff Cemetery, Grundy, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

