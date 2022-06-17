Gaylord Leslie “Smitty” Smith, 84, passed away at home on Friday, June 17, 2022.

He was the son of the late Gaylord and Dorothy Townsend Smith. Smitty was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He worked with GE for 43 years where he was a Quality Control Engineer.

The legacy he leaves was a life filled with kindness and grace. 1 Peter 5:5 “God resists the proud but gives grace to the humble.” He will be missed by many.

In addition to his parents, Smitty was preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Rice Smith; daughters, Deborah Ann Smith and Melanie W Presnell; and son, Trail Winters.

He is survived by his wife, Sammie Parsley Smith; son, David Smith (Robin) of Taylorsville; daughters, Brenda Garrett (Ben) of Wilkesboro, Kellie Chapman (Guy) of Taylorsville, Angie Butler (Eric) of Morganton, and Kathy Winters Alexander (Duane) of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Mac, Cory, Adam, Cade, Calam, Alex, Brittany, Jami, Tristen, and Seth; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Lily; brother, Clarke Smith (Phyllis) of Windham, Maine; and caregivers, Dr. Mattie DeRosa MD, Lauren Hall, and Michael Little.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Highland Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Jeff Myers, Rev. Charlie Sisti, and Rev. Kenny Robinson officiating. There will be no formal receiving at this time.

Memorials may be made to Highlands Baptist Church, 828 9th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or to PACE at Home, 1915 Fairgrove Church Road SE, Newton, NC 28658.

Drum Funeral Home Hickory is honored to be assisting the family.