Joyce Marie Stewart Bolick, 89, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Catawba County.

She was born on December 7, 1933, in Gaston County, to Adam Dillard and Foy Lee Shook Stewart. Mrs. Bolick worked in the furniture industry and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Pete Stewart, and a sister, Hazel Poole.

Those left to cherish the memories of Joyce include her husband of 71 years, Keith Maynard Bolick; daughter, Kathy Bolick; two grandchildren, Darin Bolick (Angie) and Jason Bolick (Keisha); two great-grandkids, Bailey Bolick and Cassie Bolick; three brothers, Earl R. Stewart, James W. Stewart, and Darrell G. Stewart (Deborah); a sister, Kathy S. Benfield (Larry); and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Bolick will be held at Alexander Funeral Service on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will be in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Rev. Paul Schronce will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Melvin Bolick, Jeff Winebarger, Mark Bolick, Michael Bolick, Jonathan Bolick, and Kyle Bolick. Steve Bolick will serve as honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.