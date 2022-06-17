Miguel Anjel Gutierrez Botello, 22, of Hiddenite, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Alexander County.

Miguel was born October 28, 1999, in Iredell County, the son of Cornelio Gutierrez Cano and Eleuteria Botello Mejia.

He worked in the furniture industry at Mitchell Gold, Hancock & Moore, and Craftmaster. He was of the Christian faith and enjoyed cooking, and being with friends and family, especially his mom and sister. He loved his dad. He also enjoyed restoring automobiles.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his father, Cornelio Gutierrez Cano; his mother, Eleuteria Botello Mejia; his sister, Kelly Gutierrez Botello; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home and also on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from Noon until 2 p.m. with the service to follow at 2 p.m. at La Puerta, 1396 NC 16 South, Taylorsville. Emmanuel Badillo will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Miguel Anjel Gutierrez Botello.

Miguel Anjel Gutiérrez Botello, de 22 años, de Hiddenite, falleció el viernes 17 de junio de 2022 en el condado de Alexander.

Miguel nació el 28 de octubre de 1999 en el condado de Iredell, hijo de Cornelio Gutiérrez Cano y Eleuteria Botello Mejía.

Trabajó en la industria del mueble en Mitchell Gold, Hancock & Moore y Craftmaster. Era de la fe cristiana y disfrutaba cocinando, estando con amigos y familiares, especialmente con su madre y hermana. Amaba a su padre. También disfrutaba restaurando automóviles.

Los que quedan para apreciar y honrar su memoria incluyen: su padre, Cornelio Gutiérrez Cano; su madre Eleuteria Botello Mejía; su hermana, Kelly Gutiérrez Botello y muchos otros familiares y amigos.

La familia recibirá a sus amigos de 6 a 8 p.m., el miércoles 22 de junio de 2022 en Adams Funeral Home y también el domingo 26 de junio de 2022 desde el mediodía hasta las 2 p.m. con el servicio a seguir a las 2 p.m. en La Puerta, 1396 NC 16 South, Taylorsville. Emmanuel Badillo oficiará. El entierro seguirá en el cementerio de Hiddenite.

Las condolencias pueden enviarse a: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home y los servicios de cremación tienen el honor de servir a la familia de Miguel Anjel Gutiérrez Botello.