Wilma Fortner Johnson, of Hiddenite, went to her heavenly home on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the age of 74.

She was born to David and Mary Ann Treadway Fortner on September 30, 1947. Wilma was a member of Wayfound Baptist Church. Wilma was a retired poultry farmer and a homemaker that loved cooking and baking.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Lee Fortner; her sisters, Lois Daphne Crotts and Faye Fox; an infant brother; and an infant sister.

Those left to cherish the memories of Wilma include her husband of 55 years, Tony Lee Johnson of Hiddenite; her son, Weston Lee Johnson (Tricia) of Taylorsville; her daughter, Kylie Johnson Laastad (Chris) of Taylorsville; her three grandsons, Wyatt Johnson, and Isaac and Caide Laastad; her brother, Tommy Fortner (Connie) of Stony Point; her brother, Dennis Fortner (Nancy) of Taylorsville; her sister, Joy Charles of Claremont; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Johnson will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Visitation for Wilma will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Wayfound Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. -2:15 p.m. The funeral will be held Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Wayfound Church at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Jim Bowman will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Iredell, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or Wayfound Baptist Church, 590 Wayfound Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

