Rebecca Lynn Correll, 62, of Troutman, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Lynn was born on October 21, 1959, in Rowan County, to the late Hubert Peeler Correll and Nannie Roberta Smith. Lynn worked as a supervisor.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Teako Stroud of Statesville; and two sisters, Patsy McCurry of Cleveland, and Gay Pennell of Statesville.

Services are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Correll Family.