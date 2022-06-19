Nelzie Smith Wallace, 97, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Nelzie was born March 10, 1925, in Pageland, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Torrance Smith and Nellie Melton Smith.

Survivors include her three daughters, Linda Wallace Bebber, Darlene Wallace Davis, and Patricia Wallace Bremer.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Rose Hill Cemetery, York, South Carolina.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.