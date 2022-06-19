Ronald Lee Day, 75, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born February 17, 1947, he was the son of the late Hubert Day and Faye Myers. Ronald worked for Rexell Electric Wholesale Company for many years.

Ronald was in the militia, the National Guard, and worked for Griffith Security. He was a gun collector and enthusiast, enjoyed photography, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Libby) Corpening Day; his son, David (Lisa) Scott Massagee of Taylorsville; his daughter, Brenda Gail Ballou of Granite Falls; his grandchildren, Alison (Derick), Bobby (Kristen), and Brent; his great-grandson, Elan; and his sister, Linda Ervin of Lenoir.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Day and Faye Myers; his brother, John Wayne Day; his sister, Betty Sue Day; and two sons, Mark Wesley Massagee and Robert “Robbie” Lee Poteat.

The memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at Millersville Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Orren officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at Millersville Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Millersville Baptist Church, 130 Millersville Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

