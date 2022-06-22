

MORE THAN $14,000 RAISED FOR HOSPICE — The Apple City Street Rodders held their most recent club meeting on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Special guests were Jamison Presnell, Executive Director of Alexander County Hospice, and Deidra Skinner, Hospice Marketing/PR/Office Administrator. ACSR President Roy Bentley presented a check to Hospice in the amount of $14,856.28. All proceeds were raised at the club’s 29th Annual Classic Car & Truck Show, held on May 14, 2022. Bentley gave special thanks to Scotty’s Hometown Grill, Darren Scott, all of the sponsors, and all the club members for making this possible. Pictured left to right, Jamison Presnell, Roy Bentley, and Deidra Skinner.