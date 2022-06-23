Grady Scott Sharpe, 62, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his residence in Iredell County.

He was born on September 25, 1959, in Iredell County, to the late Jimmy William Sharpe and Mary Arlene Shoemaker Sharpe. Mr. Sharpe attended New Life Community Baptist Church. Grady worked for G & M Milling for 46 years. He enjoyed farming, fishing, wheelies on his motorcycles, and was an avid hill climber.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Herman Marlowe.

Those left to cherish the memories of Grady include his wife of 14 years, Sheryl Marlowe Sharpe; son, Scott Sharpe (Caty); sisters, Robin Link (Glenn) and Judy Sharpe (Randy Obsorne); brothers, Roger Sharpe and Steve Sharpe (Tena); mother-in-law, Dorothy Marlowe; nephews, Shawn Sharpe, Matt Link, Travis Summers, Tanner Summers, and Jason Summers; nieces, Kelsey Sharpe and Taylor Sharpe; and special friends, Randy Osborne, Todd Daniels, Fugi Madison, Jeff and Nancy McNeely, and many more.

Mr. Sharpe will lie in state on Monday, June 27, 2022, at New Life Community Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will be at New Life Community Baptist Church on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Olin Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Varner and Rev. Roger Holland will officiate.

Shawn Sharpe, Matt Link, Travis Summers, Tanner Summers, Dustin Burke, Jeff McNeely, Stimey Myers, and Justin Cremeans will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be past and present Milling Company co-workers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

