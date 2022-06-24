Shirley Ruth Brown, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

Shirley was born January 28, 1942, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Connie Brown and Wilma Chapman Brown.

She was of the Baptist faith and joined Little River Baptist Church as a teenager.

Shirley loved working in her flowers and mowing her lawn. As her health declined, she entrusted this task to Thomas (T) Fortner, whom she loved like a son.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her life-long partner, William Dale Pennell; brother, Doris Brown and wife Mildred; and brother-in-law, Rudy Sharpe.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include sisters, Linda Barnes of Taylorsville, and Retta Sharpe of Hiddenite; brother, Ronnie Brown and wife Joy of Taylorsville; a number of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends; uncle and aunt, Jimmy and Marie Chapman; and special, dear friends, Debbie Rector, Patty Frazier, and Patricia Brown.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Keith Childers will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.

