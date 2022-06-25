James Harold Pennell, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 25, 2022.

He was born on Thursday, June 16, 1938, in Alexander County, to the late Joe and Flora Haithcox Pennell. During his working career, James worked as an upholsterer at several different places.

Those left to cherish the memories of James include a daughter, Tina Warren; a son, Jody Pennell; and a sister, Barbara Berry.

Mr. Pennell will have a visitation Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. Rev. Paul Schronce and Kelly Warren will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.