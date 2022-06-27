Floyd Henry Benfield, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Catawba Valley Living in Claremont.

Floyd was born February 20, 1931, in Alexander County, the son of the late Andrew Perkins Benfield, Sr. and Eva May Benfield.

He was a US Navy veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a faithful member of Salem Lutheran Church. Floyd loved his country and enjoyed being part of the Honor Guard. He enjoyed gardening, loved baseball, and was a great, loving father and grandfather.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Wike Benfield; a son, Dexter Benfield; a sister, Ruby Austin; and two brothers, Ray Benfield and Glenn Benfield.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his son, Bradley Benfield (Dana) of Taylorsville; his grandchild, Ryan Benfield and special friend Megan Triplett; his sister, Ada Warren of Taylorsville; and his brother, Andrew Benfield of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church. Rev. Reed Shoaff will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Salem Building Fund, 4005 NC Hwy 16 North, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

