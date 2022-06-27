Tamarah Laws, 44, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at her home.

Tamarah was born September 10, 1977, in Catawba County, the daughter of Douglas Hall and Judy Winebarger Evans.

She had worked for Walmart as a Pharmaceutical Technician. She was of the Baptist faith and loved the beach. When she was younger, she enjoyed playing softball. Tamarah enjoyed the escape room and loved her family; they came first in her life.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her father, Douglas Hall and wife Penny of Taylorsville; her mother, Judy Winebarger Evans and husband Terry of Conover; her daughter, Jasmine “JJ” Laws of Taylorsville; her son, Chester Laws of Taylorsville; Shawna Simons, who was like a daughter, and Jason Roten and Andrew Benfield, who were like sons; her brother, Nathan Hall of Conover; two aunts; and two uncles.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Clay Boyd will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Adams Funeral Home, PO Box 937, Taylorsville, NC 28681 to help the family with final expenses.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Tamarah Laws.