Joseph “Jay” William Pope, 70, went home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2022.

He was born in Catawba County on August 11, 1951. Jay was a graduate of Taylorsville High School and was one of the first members of the Alexander County EMS, where he served for 16 years. He was also employed as a long-distance truck driver with Comm Scope for 20 years. After retirement, Jay worked for Stony Point Nursery and Farms as a driver.

Jay was devoted to his wife and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed landscaping, fishing, going to the beach, woodworking, and watching “Gunsmoke.”

Mr. Pope was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Daniel “RD” Pope (Sue); his mother, Mary Eunice Tevepaugh Pope; infant brother, Danny Pope; and infant great-grandson, Kayson Duff.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jay include his wife of 38 years, Kathryn Elizabeth Fox Pope; his children, Joseph William “Bill” Pope II, Tammy Fenton (Wayne), Angie Wooten (Donnie), Cathie Jolly (Chris), and Diane Dyson (Jeff); grandchildren, Ryan Crankshaw, Stacey Duff (Tyler), Austin Wooten, Zach Wooten, Lawson Wooten, Trei Jolly, Tori Jolly (Lyndon Rushing), Kyle Dyson (Jodie), and Kelli Dyson; great-grandchildren, Aiden Crankshaw, Zeb Crankshaw, Beckam Duff, Graelynn Duff, Johnny Dyson, Jay Dyson, and Josephine Dyson; sisters, Brenda Miller (David Lee) and Dianne Chapman (Seth); brother-in-law, Dale Fox (Kathy); sister-in-law, Linda Dalton; special nephew, Michael Looper; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The visitation for Mr. Pope will be on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, at 12:00 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Bradley Anderson, Rev. James Safrit, and Rev. Mitch King will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Brown, Jonathan Boston, Roy Lynn Smith, Michael Looper, Kyle Dyson, and Trei Jolly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Finding Hope Ministries, PO Box 309, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Sulphur Springs Baptist Church GA’s, 116 Patterson Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

