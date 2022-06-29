LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Brenda Ruth Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of June, 2022.

JASON LEE DURMIRE

P. O. Box 58

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jul13-22p

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

RE: ESTATE OF GARY WAYNE RUDISILL

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before September 12, 2022 or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 10th day of June, 2022.

Annmarie Lavoy, Executrix,

c/o Gary W Stiltner, Attorney

ESTATE OF GARY WAYNE RUDISILL

200 1st Ave NW Ste 509

Hickory, NC 28601

notice

jun29-c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, CTA of the Estate of Linda Jolly Warren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of June, 2022.

SUSAN WATSON

752 Warren Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jul6-22p

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the ESTATE OF RICHARD VANCE HIGGINS late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before September 15, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 15th day of June, 2022.

Janice Ann C. Higgins, Executrix

ESTATE OF RICHARD VANCE HIGGINS

262 Harbortown Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

notice

jul6-22c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Andrew James Palmer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of June, 2022.

ANDREW BURTON PALMER

197 Beaver Branch Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jul6-22p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Muriel Urnez Galluzi a/k/a Muriel L. Galluzi, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 9035 Saddlecreek Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33496, on or before the 16th day of September 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 8th day of June 2022.

Stephen J. Galluzi,

Executor of the Estate

of Muriel Urnez Galluzi a/k/a Muriel L. Galluzi

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

P. O. Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

notice

jun29-22c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nan Fenick Kiser, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of June, 2022.

PATRICIA HELEN FENICK

433 5th ST SW

Hickory, NC 28602

executor

jun29-22p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Wayne Edward Mecimore, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of June, 2022.

MISTY M. PENNELL

6312 Paul Payne Store Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jun29-22p

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Having qualified as Executor for the Estate of Janet Taylor Hargrove, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned c/o The McIntosh Law Firm, P. C. at Post Office Box 2270, Davidson, North Carolina 28036, on or before the 9th day of September, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.

This the 8th day of June, 2022.

Sandra Taylor Bagwell, Executor

File # 22-E-188-Alexander County

notice

jun29-22c