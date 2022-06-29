LEGAL NOTICES
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Brenda Ruth Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 15th day of June, 2022.
JASON LEE DURMIRE
P. O. Box 58
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
jul13-22p
************
NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
RE: ESTATE OF GARY WAYNE RUDISILL
NOTICE
The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the late of Alexander County, North Carolina;
This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before September 12, 2022 or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.
This the 10th day of June, 2022.
Annmarie Lavoy, Executrix,
c/o Gary W Stiltner, Attorney
ESTATE OF GARY WAYNE RUDISILL
200 1st Ave NW Ste 509
Hickory, NC 28601
notice
jun29-c
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator, CTA of the Estate of Linda Jolly Warren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of June, 2022.
SUSAN WATSON
752 Warren Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
jul6-22p
************
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
NOTICE
The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the ESTATE OF RICHARD VANCE HIGGINS late of Alexander County, North Carolina.
This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before September 15, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.
This the 15th day of June, 2022.
Janice Ann C. Higgins, Executrix
ESTATE OF RICHARD VANCE HIGGINS
262 Harbortown Drive
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney
YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP
Post Office Drawer 2428
Hickory, NC 28603
Phone: (828) 322-4663
notice
jul6-22c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Andrew James Palmer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 15th day of June, 2022.
ANDREW BURTON PALMER
197 Beaver Branch Dr.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
jul6-22p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Muriel Urnez Galluzi a/k/a Muriel L. Galluzi, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 9035 Saddlecreek Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33496, on or before the 16th day of September 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 8th day of June 2022.
Stephen J. Galluzi,
Executor of the Estate
of Muriel Urnez Galluzi a/k/a Muriel L. Galluzi
Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.
P. O. Box 218
Hickory, NC 28603
notice
jun29-22c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nan Fenick Kiser, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 2nd day of June, 2022.
PATRICIA HELEN FENICK
433 5th ST SW
Hickory, NC 28602
executor
jun29-22p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Wayne Edward Mecimore, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 9th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 8th day of June, 2022.
MISTY M. PENNELL
6312 Paul Payne Store Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
jun29-22p
************
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
Having qualified as Executor for the Estate of Janet Taylor Hargrove, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned c/o The McIntosh Law Firm, P. C. at Post Office Box 2270, Davidson, North Carolina 28036, on or before the 9th day of September, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned.
This the 8th day of June, 2022.
Sandra Taylor Bagwell, Executor
File # 22-E-188-Alexander County
notice
jun29-22c