Jessie Ralph Mash, 82, of Statesville, passed away June 30, 2022, at his home.

Ralph was born September 12, 1939, in Ashe County, to the late Herman Hardin Mash and Viola Cleo Mash. Ralph owned and operated a sawmill and was a long-distance truck driver. Ralph was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Dale Mash; two daughters, Vickie Roxanne Cook and Kimberly Renee Matheson; three brothers, Robert Mash, James Mash, and Ray Mash; and a sister, Willa Jean Mash.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Nancy Byrd Mash of the home; two brothers, Carl Mash of Taylorsville, and Richard Mash of Taylorsville; a sister, Kathy Bowman and her husband Phil of Taylorsville; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Wesley Hammer will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday, July 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 191 Sipe Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

