Kevin Price, 65, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Taylorsville.

He was born August 31, 1956, in Alexander County, the son of Alda Deane Thompson Price of Taylorsville and the late Lindsay L. Price.

He retired from Barber Manufacturing Company after many years of employment. He was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church. He loved music and playing his guitar. Kevin enjoyed going to the mountains and the beach, in particular Cape Hatteras. He also loved all kinds of sports.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish and honor his memories include his sisters, Denise Glass (Charles) of Wingate, and Melanie Phelps (Wilson) of Taylorsville; and his nephews, Barry Glass (Danille), Joey Glass (Melissa), and Graham Phelps.

A private service will be held at St. Johns Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor Bill Hollar will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Lindsay “Kevin” Price.