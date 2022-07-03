Kathy Collins Fox, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Kathy was born August 24, 1953, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Charles Raymond Collins and Henrietta Smith Collins.

She retired from Best Value and was of the Baptist faith. She loved to work outside, especially with her flowers. She was always taking pictures. She loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 50 years, Michael Fox of the home; her son, Wesley Fox of Conover; her daughter, Nicole Pratt of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Tristan Pratt, Brittany Pratt, Rylan Fox, and Lillian Fox; her great-grandchild, Liam Houston; her brother, Michael Collins (Teresa) of Mt. Airy; sisters-in-law, Donna Kerley (Michael) and Kim Fox, all of Taylorsville; and brother-in-law, Bill Fox of Taylorsville.

A private graveside service will be held in the Liledoun Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Scott Greene will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Kathy Collins Fox.