Mary “Gwyn” Gwendolyn Grant, 63, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Iredell County.

Gwyn was born on May 23, 1959, in Rutherford County, to Howard Lee Wall and Mary Gwendolyn Edwards Wall. Mrs. Grant loved to read. She was a people person and never met a stranger.

Gwyn was preceded in death by her father, Howard Lee Wall.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Grant include her husband of 27 years, Wayne “Richard” Grant; mother, Mary Wall; sons, George Lee Strickland (Crystal), Derek Wayne Grant, and Seth Richard Grant; brother, Randy Wall (Janet); sister, Beth Richards (Don); and three grandkids, Anabelle Strickland, Juliet Strickland, and George Strickland Jr.

Visitation for Mrs. Grant will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alexander County Library, 77 1st Ave SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.