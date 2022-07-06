AUTOMOTIVE

************

Hillside Motors, Inc.

Easiest Place To Buy A Car

With a Down Payment, You’re APPROVED!!

Down Payments starting at just $500. Celebrating Over 30 Years! We are the bank! Over 100 cars and trucks to choose from. Call or visit us online at HillsideMotorsInc.com, or 828-327-3713. Credit issues? Bad Credit – No Credit? NO PROBLEM!

************

1993 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE – Fox body, 4-cylinder, 68,000 miles. Looks great inside and out. Maroon inside and out, black top. $4,750. Call 336-262-1476 (Alexander)