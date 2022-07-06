LEGAL NOTICES

************

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Beth Brannon Eckard A/K/A Beth Elaine Brannon of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of October, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of July, 2022.

Personal Representative’s Address:

Gabriel Eckard

21 Bruce Teague Lane

Hickory, NC 28601

Attorney’s Address:

Tyler A. Demery

King Law Offices, PLLC

910 Tate Blvd SE, Suite 108

Hickory, NC 28602

notice

jul27-22c

************

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Howard Stephen Jones, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 6, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of July, 2022.

Wanda G. Jones, Executor

2430 Country Acres Circle

Newton, North Carolina 28658

Robert A. Mullinax, Attorney

Robert A. Mullinax, PLLC

Post Office Box 148

Newton, North Carolina 28658

notice

jul27-22c

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

20SP3

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY RICHARD WILLIAM DICKSON AND ANGELA EARP DICKSON DATED NOVEMBER 29, 2018 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 613 AT PAGE 244 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 11:00AM on July 12, 2022, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson, dated November 29, 2018 to secure the original principal amount of $89,351.00, and recorded in Book 613 at Page 244 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property:

111 Ben Thompson Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0006581 & 0006580

Present Record Owners: Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is May 13, 2022.

Attorney for the Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

notice

jul6-22c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Jeremy Sheridan Murphy

RE: Gerald W. White and wife, Donna P. White vs. Jeremy Sheridan Murphy and Michele Lee Murphy (22CVD257)

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Complaint for Summary Ejectment, Breach of Contract for Rental Payments, Breach of Contract: Maintenance, and Trespass.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than August 8, 2022, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 22nd day of June, 2022.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

jul13-22c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Michele Lee Murphy

RE: Gerald W. White and wife, Donna P. White vs. Jeremy Sheridan Murphy and Michele Lee Murphy (22CVD257)

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Complaint for Summary Ejectment, Breach of Contract for Rental Payments, Breach of Contract: Maintenance, and Trespass.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than August 8, 2022, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 22nd day of June, 2022.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

jul13-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Jennifer M. Bettner, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Dwight Richard Bettner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of September 27, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 29th day of June, 2022.

JENNIFER M. BETTNER,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

jul20-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Richard Townsend Helms, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 27th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 29th day of June, 2022.

Todd Dewayne Carter

1663 Scotland Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28207

Tyler J. Crawford

Attorney for the Executor of the Estate of Richard Townsend Helms

BENBOW, DAVIDSON AND MARTIN, P.C.

309 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28277

704-871-9000

notice

jul20-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Brenda Ruth Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of June, 2022.

JASON LEE DURMIRE

P. O. Box 58

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jul13-22p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator, CTA of the Estate of Linda Jolly Warren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of June, 2022.

SUSAN WATSON

752 Warren Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jul6-22p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the ESTATE OF RICHARD VANCE HIGGINS late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before September 15, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 15th day of June, 2022.

Janice Ann C. Higgins, Executrix

ESTATE OF RICHARD VANCE HIGGINS

262 Harbortown Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

notice

jul6-22c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Andrew James Palmer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 15th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of June, 2022.

ANDREW BURTON PALMER

197 Beaver Branch Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jul6-22p