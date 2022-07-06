YARD SALE By Editor | July 6, 2022 | 0 ************ YARD SALE – July 8 & 9, 129 1st AVE SW, 8 AM – 1 PM (Beside Library). Antiques,UNC Tarheel Items, Free Stuff, small appliances, Scroll Saw. Cleaning out Sale! Posted in Classifieds, Yard Sale Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AUTOMOTIVE July 6, 2022 | No Comments » FOR RENT July 6, 2022 | 4 Comments » FOR SALE July 6, 2022 | No Comments » GENERAL July 6, 2022 | No Comments » HELP WANTED July 6, 2022 | No Comments »