Alexander man wins $100,000

Alexander County man stopped for drink, “stunned” to win $100,000

RALEIGH – Daniel Costner of Taylorsville stopped to get a drink, tried his luck on a new lottery game, and found himself the first winner of the game’s $100,000 prize, according to a NC Lottery Commission press release.

“I was stunned,” Costner said. “I had to sit there and look at it for a few minutes.”

Costner bought his lucky $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket from the Market Basket on N.C. 16 South in Taylorsville.

“I had to get another set of eyes to look at it to make sure I was seeing correctly,” Costner said.

Costner collected his prize at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.

Fabulous Fortune debuted this month with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Five $3 million prizes and 17 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. A $1.35 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, is helping Alexander County repair and replace a roof on an elementary school. For details on other ways Alexander County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.