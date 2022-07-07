David L. Brigman, 83, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Iredell County.

He was born on Friday, August 5, 1938, in Richmond County, to the late Thomas Jefferson Brigman and Lela Turner Brigman. Mr. Brigman was a member of Front Street Baptist Church. He worked for Amtrak, where he was a lead ticket clerk. Mr. Brigman served in the United States Air Force.

Those left to cherish the memory of David include his wife of 59 years, Joyce Brigman, and daughter, Judy Windorfer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Front Street Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Tim Stutts will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the General Fund at Front Street Baptist Church, 1403 West Front Street, Statesville, NC 28677.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

