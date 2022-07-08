John Ivan Walser, 88, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, in Union County.

He was born to the late James and Mary Hinceman Walser in Rowan County. John graduated from Catawba College with a bachelor’s degree and then later graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a Master’s in Math Education.

He later used his education as a teacher for East Rowan High School, Vice President of Systems at Lewittes Furniture, and worked for Rowan County. During his free time, he enjoyed hiking, nature, wildlife, sunsets, swimming, and western movies.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Betty Honbarrier Walser, and a brother, James “Jim” Walser.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Walser include two sons, Montgomery Walser (Alisa) and Harrison Walser (Corinne); and two grandchildren, Harrison “Xander” Walser and Benjamin Walser.

The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers, Alice Johnson and Sarah Pennell.

A visitation for Mr. Walser will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Friday, July 15, 2022, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Jamie Steele and Rev. Mark Marshall will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Crisis Center of Alexander County at 215 5th Ave SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

