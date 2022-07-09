Stephen Thomas Hart, 49, of Stony Point, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Statesville.

Tommy was born in Iredell County, son of Nelson Leon Smith and Kathy Joanne Smith from Supply, NC.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years, LaWanna Carol Hart of the home; a son, Nelson Michael Hart; and a sister, Amanda Smith Twiehaus of Statesville.

A memorial service will be conducted Friday, July 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home. Visitation will follow at Chapman Funeral Home.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

