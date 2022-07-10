Billy Jack Teague, 88, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born on Sunday, May 13, 1934, in Caldwell County, to the late Hoyle Pinkney Teague and Bertha Lee Lail Teague. Mr. Teague owned and operated Windy City Jewelers for 47 years. He started out as a clock and watchmaker.

Billy enjoyed traveling and had gone on 50 trips with Christian Tours. He also enjoyed flying airplanes and listening to gospel music. Billy had a giving and caring heart for helping others.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Teague; daughter-in-law, Deborah Teague; brothers, Lawrence Teague and Hubert Teague; and sisters, Joyce Scott and Margaret Burelson.

Those left to cherish the memories of Billy include his wife of 67 years, Lois Sigmon Teague; son, Billy Ray Teague; daughter, Kay Teague; brother, Arnold Teague; sister, Lois Lanning; two half-brothers, Kevin Teague and Wesley Teague; four grandchildren, Shannon Matheson, Brandon Matheson, Anthony Teague, and Nathan Teague; six great-grandchildren, Keenan Teague, Ty Matheson, Alisa Teague, Lyla Matheson, Kaydon Matheson, and Lana Matheson; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends. A special thanks to caregivers, Donna Siconolfi, Alene Keller, and Jean Lackey.

Visitation for Mr. Teague will be Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Bethlehem Church of God from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be at Bethlehem Church of God, Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Stewart Lankford will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.