Lillie Barr Frazier, 91, passed away peacefully at Wilkes Regional Hospital on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Lillie was born June 22, 1932, in Ashe County, to Harrison E. Barr and Rose Love Barr. Mrs. Frazier was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

Lillie loved working in her yard and especially her roses. You could find her trimming shrubbery even when she had to use a walker to get around. She took pride in her garden and loved canning and putting up vegetables and fruit. She loved all animals, especially dogs and cats, and enjoyed the many deer and turkeys that came out of the woods to feed at her home.

In addition to her parents, Lillie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Daniel Frazier; son, Danny Harold Frazier; granddaughter, Lori Scott; brothers, Carl Barr, Cliff Barr, and Denver Barr; sisters, Stella Barr Sturgill, Ethel Barr Dolinger, Esta Barr Patton, and Irene Barr Poe; and a son-in-law, Douglas Scott.

Mrs. Frazier is survived by daughters, Sandra Frazier Scott and Karen Frazier Edmiston; brother, Jim Barr (Hazel); sister-in-law, Carol Pennell Barr; grandchildren, Brandy Frazier, Katie Frazier, Adam Frazier (Elmira), and Staci Scott Hining (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Cynthia Frazier, Morghan Bass, Lillie Hining, Miller Hining, Caleb Richardson, Avan Richardson, and Adalyn Frazier; and many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Linda Edsel for her enduring friendship over the years.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Sherrill Welborn officiating.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Moravian Falls, NC 28654.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.