Lana Harrington Davidson, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Lana was born July 30, 1940, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Roby Harrington and Lois Loudermilk Harrington.

She was the first female to graduate CVCC with an engineering degree and was of the Christian faith. She loved photography and also volunteered with the Alexander County Ancestry Society. She enjoyed writing music and loved listening to gospel music and Elvis.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Foy Davidson, and several siblings.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her son, Robert “Tony” Davidson (Angela) of Statesville; her grandchildren, Brandon Duncan (Ashley) and Colby Duncan; her great-grandchildren, Mason, Aiden and Jackson Duncan; her sister, Connie Harrington of Taylorsville; and her brother, Billy Harrington of Taylorsville.

The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Adams Funeral Home. The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Ancestry Society.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

