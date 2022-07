Taylorsville First United Methodist Church is hosting two free movies in Matheson Park.

The first movie, “Luca,” is this Friday, July 15, 2022, starting at 8:45 p.m. There will be free popcorn and drinks.

The second movie is Friday, August 12, starting at 8:45 and is “Beauty and the Beast.” There will be free popcorn and drinks.

The movies are hosted by First United Methodist and sponsored by Little Stitches Embroidery.