Linda Ruth Cook McLain, 83, of Hiddenite, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

She was born on Thursday, January 5, 1939, in Alexander County, to the late King Darius (K.D.) Cook and Maggie Mae Millsaps Cook. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother.

She was strong in her faith in the Lord and loved her church family. Linda was a member of South River United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. She loved to sing and play the piano and was a member of the Crossroads Quartet for many years.

Linda and Jerree were members of the Hiddenite Emerald Squares Square Dancing Club where they made many memories. Linda loved farming with her son. She loved to cook, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Linda was an all-around sweet and loving person and was loved by all who knew her.

Those left to cherish the memory of Linda include her husband of 63 years, Jerree McLain; son, Bobby McLain; daughter, Vivian Melvin (Robert); grandsons, Philip Melvin and Christopher Melvin; sisters, Betty Lovette and Judy Fletcher; sister-in-law, Marion Rogers; and special caregiver, Penny Harris.

Visitation for Mrs. McLain will be Sunday, July 17, 2022, at South River Methodist Church, 2540 Cheatham Ford Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at South River Methodist Church Cemetery on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Greg Lee and Pastor Douglas E. Hochmuth will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Robert Melvin, Philip Melvin, Christopher Melvin, Michael McLain, Robin Rogers, and Rodney Rogers.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.