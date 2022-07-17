Edna “Bonnie” Lee Lloyd, 82, passed away at Taylorsville House on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Edna was born Friday, December 1, 1939, in Buchanan County, Virginia, to the late George Robert Lloyd and Minnie Pearl Belcher Lloyd. Ms. Lloyd attended Harman Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending family functions. Edna loved her furry, baby cats.

In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard Lloyd, Joe Robert Lloyd, James Lloyd, Dallas Lloyd, and Teddy Lloyd; and her sister, Nancy Sue Lloyd Lavelle.

Those left to cherish the memories of Edna include her brothers, Trivett Lloyd (Marty) of Fayetteville, Johnny Lloyd of Claypool Hill, Virginia, and Ricky Lloyd of Claypool Hill, Virginia; sisters, Anna Blankenship (Freemon) of Hiddenite, and Kimberlie Hoover of Taylorsville; and several nieces and nephews.

Love and thanks to the employees at Taylorsville House.

Services will be held in Cedar Bluff, Virginia.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

