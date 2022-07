LEGAL NOTICES

************

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Beth Elaine Plumley, of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of October, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 8th day of July, 2022.

AUDIE E PLUMLEY

461 Birarwood Lane

Lowell, IN 46356

Cody McPherson

Attorney at Law

239 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 873-7233

notice

aug10-22c

************

Notice to Creditors

North Carolina

Alexander County

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of JANE OLIVE MOHNEY, Deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 28, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, or corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of July, 2022.

Susan Jane Mohney

La Mesa, CA

Willie Fennell

Sigmon, Clark, Mackie, Hanvey & Ferrell, P.A.

250 2nd Ave SW

Hickory, NC 28602

(828)328-2596

notice

aug10-22p

************

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Alexander County requests bids for the Remount of a 2015 Chevy G4500 AEV Ambulance to provide transport of the sick and injured for Alexander County EMS. Minimum specifications and required delivery date may be obtained by contacting Alexander County Emergency Medical Services at 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, or by phone at 828-632-4166.

Bids shall be accepted through Thursday August 18, 2022, at 3:00 PM. Any exceptions to specifications should be noted on the bid document. All bids shall be sealed and clearly labeled on the exterior bid document. All bids will be opened on August 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM, at the offices of Alexander County Emergency Service on 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC. The Alexander County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Jeff Sigmon, Director

Alexander County EMS

notice

jul27-22c

************

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

12SP122

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY RAYFORD E. WALKER AND JUNE M. WALKER DATED APRIL 1, 2008 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 519 AT PAGE 308 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

NOTICE OF SALE

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in payment of the secured debt and failure to perform the agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the secured debt, the undersigned will expose for sale at public auction at the usual place of sale at the Alexander County courthouse at 10:00AM on July 27, 2022, the following described real estate and any improvements situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Rayford E. Walker and June M. Walker, dated April 1, 2008 to secure the original principal amount of $138,040.00, and recorded in Book 519 at Page 308 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 498 Poplar Springs Road, Statesville, NC 28625

Tax Parcel ID: 0011583

Present Record Owners: Rayford E. Walker and June M. Walker

The record owner(s) of the property, according to the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Rayford E. Walker and June M. Walker.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required from the highest bidder and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Cash will not be accepted. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. After the expiration of the upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS residing at the property: be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days written notice to the landlord. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is May 27, 2022.

Attorney for the Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

notice

jul20-22c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

BEFORE THE CLERK

In the matter of the Foreclosure of that certain Deed of Trust executed by WILLIAM R. GREENE payable to NORTHPOINTE BANK, lender, to A. MARK ADCOCK, Trustee, dated August 27, 2020, and recorded in Book 630, Page 351 of the Alexander County Public Registry by Goddard & Peterson, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE HEARING OF A DEED OF TRUST

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by WILLIAM R. GREENE payable to NORTHPOINTE BANK, lender, to A. MARK ADCOCK, Trustee, dated August 27, 2020, and recorded in Book 630, at Page 351, in the Official Records of Alexander County, North Carolina, default having been made in the terms of agreement set forth by the loan agreement secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Goddard & Peterson, PLLC, having been substituted as Successor Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Official Records of Alexander County, North Carolina, in Book 651, at Pages 597-598, and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door in Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 11:00 AM on July 29, 2022, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

TAX ID NUMBER(S): 8250

ADDRESS: 375 Dyson Lane, Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEING LOTS NOS. 55 & 56, IN BLOCK “B”, OF THE LAWSON FOX PARK SUBDIVISION, AS PER PLAT, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2 AT PAGE 85, IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY, TO WHICH PLAT IS REFERRED TO FOR A GREATER CERTAINTY OF DESCRIPTION.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS SET OUT IN A DEED RECORDED IN BOOK 71 AT PAGE 40, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): WILLIAM GREENE

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition are expressly disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in its sole discretion, if it believes the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection.

IF YOU ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION OF THE BANKRUPTCY COURT OR HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED AS A RESULT OF A BANK-RUPTCY PROCEEDING, THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU PURSUANT TO STATUTORY REQUIREMENT AND FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT INTENDED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT OR AS AN ACT TO COLLECT, ASSESS, OR RECOVER ALL OR ANY PORTION OF THE DEBT FROM YOU PERSONALLY.

Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC

110 Frederick St, Suite 200

Greenville, South Carolina 29607

Phone: (470) 321-7112, Ext. 204

Fax: 1-919-800-3528

notice

jul20-22c

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF PHILLIP EARL LEWIS, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 13, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 13th day of July, 2022.

Phillip Lewis, Executor

ESTATE OF PHILLIP EARL LEWIS

3818 Larkston Drive

Charlotte, NC 28226

Terry M. Taylor, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

P. O. Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

notice

aug3-22c

************

Notice to Creditors

Having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Beth Brannon Eckard A/K/A Beth Elaine Brannon of Alexander County, North Carolina, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of October, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to the said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of July, 2022.

Personal Representative’s Address:

Gabriel Eckard

21 Bruce Teague Lane

Hickory, NC 28601

Attorney’s Address:

Tyler A. Demery

King Law Offices, PLLC

910 Tate Blvd SE, Suite 108

Hickory, NC 28602

notice

jul27-22c

************

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Howard Stephen Jones, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before October 6, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of July, 2022.

Wanda G. Jones, Executor

2430 Country Acres Circle

Newton, North Carolina 28658

Robert A. Mullinax, Attorney

Robert A. Mullinax, PLLC

Post Office Box 148

Newton, North Carolina 28658

notice

jul27-22c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Jennifer M. Bettner, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Dwight Richard Bettner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the day of September 27, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 29th day of June, 2022.

JENNIFER M. BETTNER,

c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

executrix

jul20-22p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Richard Townsend Helms, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 27th day of September, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 29th day of June, 2022.

Todd Dewayne Carter

1663 Scotland Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28207

Tyler J. Crawford

Attorney for the Executor of the Estate of Richard Townsend Helms

BENBOW, DAVIDSON AND MARTIN, P.C.

309 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28277

704-871-9000

notice

jul20-22p