3 FAMILY YARD SALE – Sat., July 23, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 514 County Line Rd, Stony Point. Women’s clothes, kid’s toys, household items, bracelets, lots of Lularoe clothing (ladies sizes: x-small & small – leggings, tops, dresses), crochet scarfs and toboggans, shoes, dog stuff, barn quilts, scrubs, winter coats, lots of odds & ends. Too much stuff to list.