Board of Elections adopts early voting plan

The Alexander County Board of Elections met on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, to discuss and adopt an early voting plan for the November 8th General Election. The early voting period begins on Thursday, October 20, and ends on Saturday, November 5. The five-member board unanimously adopted a plan to operate three early voting locations: Alexander Senior Center, Bethlehem Community Fire & Rescue, and Hiddenite Fire Department.

Early voting hours are 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. from October 20-21, October 24-28, and October 31 through November 4, and 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on October 29 and November 5.

“These three locations will provide convenient and accessible early voting opportunities for the voters of Alexander County. We are extremely grateful for these three facilities and their partnership in serving voters and their community,” stated Patrick Wike, Elections Director.

During the early voting period, voters may cast a ballot at any of the three early voting sites, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than election day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place. Same-day registration is only available during the early voting period and is not available on election day.

Early voting provides an all-purpose solution for voters seeking to:

• Avoid potential delays on election day

• Vote on convenient days and during non-working hours

• Same-day register if not registered to vote

• Avoid any registration conflict that could trigger the necessity of a provisional ballot on election day

• Update their voter record if they have moved within the county since last voting

If you have questions or for more information, contact the Alexander County Board of Elections at (828) 632-2990 or elections@alexandercountync.gov.