Mary Lynn Wyke Chapman, 83, of Winston-Salem, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Her spirit is carried on by her husband, two children, four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and an extended family of friends from every walk of life.

Mary Lynn was born on September 5, 1938, in Taylorsville, to the late Samuel “Sam” P. Wyke and Thelma M. Kerley Wyke. From an early age, she was drawn to music, horses, books, and writing. Her mom was a schoolteacher, and her dad was a businessman, owning his own apple delivery business.

Mary Lynn graduated from Taylorsville High School, now Alexander Central High School. Her love of music led to her playing in the school band and singing with the Choral Club. She was on the yearbook staff, a member of the Student Council, the French Club, and the Homemakers of America. She created lasting, lifelong friendships with many of her classmates.

Soon after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Jack Benny Chapman. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Mary Lynn then attended Woman’s College Greensboro, now UNCG, and Draughon’s Business College in Winston-Salem.

She had two full-time jobs, one as a mother and the other as a Technical Editor in the Translation Department for Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent Technologies. She retired after 30 years of dedicated service.

Mary Lynn (“G Mama”) was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and loyal friend to so many. She was an amazing cook, and her “go-to” masterpieces of creamed corn, pound cake, cheesy apples, cornbread, and fresh, out-of-the-garden vegetables fed hundreds over the years while hosting meals for holidays and special occasions.

She blessed us with so many special memories, and we have taken her life lessons to heart over her 83 years on this earth. She played the piano, taught us music can touch your soul, laughter and honest conversations create enduring connections, family comes first, and that love is sometimes hard work, but in the end, conquers all – even death.

She touched our hearts, showed us what love truly is, brought joy and warmth to every room, and her youthful curiosity about others created lasting relationships with her long list of friends. We will always remember her smile, infectious laugh, warmth, energy, love of life and family, and ability to make a lasting impact on everyone she met.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lynn was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Samuel David Wyke and wife Jutta Teupel Wyke; and sisters-in-law, Mable Joan Chapman Price and Melva Jo Chapman Fox.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, David Chapman and wife Susan; daughter, Janet Capps and husband Al; grandchildren, Graham Chapman and wife Lizzy, Sammy Chapman, Chelsea Capps, and Mackenzie Capps; step-grandsons, Hunter John Hurst and Luca Hurst; great-granddaughter, Zoë Chapman; nieces, Sabine Wyke Hodson, Cathey Price Chapman, Tamara Price, and Mia Price Watts; and all in-laws, cousins, friends, and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.

A service to celebrate Mary Lynn’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lutheran Church of the Epiphany, 5220 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Lutheran Church of the Epiphany or to a charity of your choice.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Chapman. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.