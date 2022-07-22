Roger Reeves Enloe, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

He was born on September 11, 1944, in Caldwell County, to the late Roy Reeves Enloe and Hester Clippard Enloe. Roger was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

During his working career, he worked as a finisher at Mitchell Gold. Most of all, he enjoyed piddling and especially woodworking in his free time.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse of 20-plus years, Carol Livingston Enloe, and a daughter, Joyce Enloe.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Enloe include his daughter, Lisa Blomeier (Fred); son, Marc Enloe (Tammy Cline); four grandchildren, Autumn Cline, Jennifer Jones (Jesse), Amy Inscoe, and Ricky Blomeier; seven great-grandchildren, Michael Brown, Melissa Brown, Destini Brown, Whitlee Heavner, Abby Jones, Aiden Reinheart, and Malayah Cotton; and a special friend, Hilda Teague.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses in CCU at Frye Regional Medical Center for the care they gave.

A visitation will be held at Alexander Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Paul Schronce will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Thad Livingston, Ricky Blomeier, Bryan Heavener, Lonnie Reed, Michael Brown, and Jesse Jones.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service at PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.