Alice Ann Crouch Payne, loving wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother, 79, of Hiddenite, passed away at Carolina Caring on July 23, 2022.

Mrs. Payne was born on December 25, 1942, in Alexander County, to the late Buford “Butch” and Winnie Mitchell Crouch. During her working career, she worked in the furniture business.

Alice enjoyed reading, cooking, and, after retirement, she helped her husband at Gale Payne Small Engine Repair.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, William Gale Payne, and a sister, Betty Crouch.

Those left to cherish the memories of Alice include three daughters, Sherry Owenby (John), Debbie Payne and fiancé Keith Gilleland, and Lisa Hefner (Allen); three sisters, Nancy St. Clair, Jane Bowman, and Gail Davis (Wayne); six grandchildren, Taryn Slaughter (Mitchel), Justin Hefner and fiancée Pamela, Brady Hefner and girlfriend Serena Russell, Bella Payne, Logan Payne, and Anna Payne; a great-grandson, Maxwell Slaughter; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Mt. Wesley Church from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The memorial service will follow on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Mt. Wesley Church at 3:00 p.m. Pastor Scott Atkins will be officiating. Interment will be held privately at a later date in the Mt. Wesley Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Wesley Church at 403 Mount Wesley Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636; or Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

