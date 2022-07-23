Amanda Pauline Sipes Reed, 69, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Caldwell County.

She was born on January 4, 1953, in Pampa, Texas, to the late Buford Sipes and Janita Sipes. Amanda was a member of Dudley Shoals Baptist Church. She worked for Greer Laboratory in Lenoir.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Reed include her husband of 43 years, Rex T. Reed of Granite Falls, and son, Zachary Reed of Granite Falls.

A memorial service will be held at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, 1882 Dudley Shoals Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.